Historical Museum military exhibit grand opening set

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Historical Museum is excited to announce the opening of the newly-renovated Military Exhibit Hall. The exhibit hall will open to the public at 2 p.m. on November 11 with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, all are invited to attend.

The Military Exhibit Hall explores the strength and sacrifice of Shelby County’s servicemen and women throughout our nation’s various wars. This innovative and immersive exhibit includes hands-on activities and interactive elements designed to engage museum guests of all ages. The exhibit is truly one-of-a kind and unlike any other military exhibit in western Iowa.