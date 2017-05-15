Historical Museum recognized for tourism efforts
HARLAN -- In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Iowa Tourism Office recognized Shelby County Historical Museum recently for contributing to the state’s $8.06 billion tourism industry.
National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), now in its 34th year, unites communities across the country to celebrate what travel means to employment, economic growth and personal well-being.
