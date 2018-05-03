Hjelle recipient of Mercy Heritage Award for Education

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Allan Hjelle, Elk Horn, will be honored by CHI Health Mercy Hospital on March 24 at the Mid-America Center, where he will be named a Heritage Award recipient which were created to celebrate those who have enriched the community and established a legacy on which future Heritage Award honorees can build.

Hjelle was born on Dec. 23, 1943, to Arnold and Denise Hjelle, a family of educators. Hjelle’s mother was a teacher and his father a superintendent in LuVerne. He is the oldest of five siblings. As a sophomore, Hjelle chased his passion and started on the road to education when he joined his high school’s future teachers club and later graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.

He went on to get his master’s degree and then his superintendent certification from Northwest Missouri State. Hjelle and his wife, Susan, have two children, four grandchildren and one step granddaughter.

Hjelle began his career as a social studies teacher at Shelby-Tennant School in 1967. Two and a half years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After serving one year, he came back to teaching and coaching at Shelby. He then moved to Coon Rapids where he taught and coached junior high basketball and girls golf.