Alan Hjelle

Hjelle retires from Myrtue Medical Board of Trustees

Fri, 11/23/2018 - 10:06am admin

    HARLAN -- Allan Hjelle of Elk Horn has announced his intention to retire as a member of the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees. Hjelle read a prepared statement at the October 30 MMC board meeting. The November board meeting will be his last meeting as a board member. Hjelle has served as a board member for 25 years.

