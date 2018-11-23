Hjelle retires from Myrtue Medical Board of Trustees
HARLAN -- Allan Hjelle of Elk Horn has announced his intention to retire as a member of the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees. Hjelle read a prepared statement at the October 30 MMC board meeting. The November board meeting will be his last meeting as a board member. Hjelle has served as a board member for 25 years.
