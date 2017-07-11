HMU’s Weber gets favorable review; pay increase

HARLAN – Harlan Municipal Utilities CEO Ken Weber has received a favorable performance review and will continue as head of HMU under a three-year contract as approved by the HMU Board of Trustees.

Board member Terry Arentson said a committee of the board met with Weber recently and determined that he had met all of his performance goals for the past year. Additionally, performance goals have been put together for the next fiscal year as well.

Weber, who is paid $127,300 annually (with the favorable performance review he received a $3,700 annual increase effective this month), said his first three years on the job went incredibly fast, but he’s grateful for the support.

“I’m now entering my second, three-year contract, and I just want to express my appreciation to both the board and the public for their acceptance of me in the community and their support in everything we’re trying to do,” Weber said.

At its regular board meeting Thursday, Oct. 26, an agenda item included a possible closed session to evaluate Weber, but it was deemed unnecessary due to the committee’s earlier meeting with Weber and determination he had met his performance goals.

