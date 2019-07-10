HMU’s Weber gets raise to $131,200
HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber got a raise of $3,900 beginning October 1, following recent HMU board meeting action that approved the salary increase.
His new salary will be $131,200
