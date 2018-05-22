HMU approves union contract
HARLAN -- The collective bargaining agreement discussed and informally approved at March’s Harlan Municipal Utilities board meeting has officially been approved.
The contract calls for a two percent increase in each of the next three years and covers July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021. Other language details were updated in the new contract.
