HMU bids are $1.3 million less than estimates

HARLAN -- For upcoming major projects, Harlan Municipal Utilities accepted bids that came in over $1.3-million less than engineer’s estimates.

The projects, including final overhead to underground on electric lines, fiber to home connections, and substation switchgear work, had pleasing results on bids opened recently and formally approved at the Aug. 10 meeting.

On the construction contract for the 2017-18 phase in the conversion project that will finalize underground burying of electric lines from Chatburn to Cyclone (mostly east of 6th Street) in Harlan, the accepted bid was $1,138,820 under projections.

Interestingly, the other bid on the project was almost exactly what was projected.

Following a review of the winning bidder’s company and work, the engineers recommended acceptance of the lower, and cost saving, bid.

For the distribution material contract bid on the same project, bids were $213,928 under estimates.

The east substation switchgear procurement bid came in $19,500 over estimates, but were more than offset by the earlier bids accepted.

In other action, the HMU board approved a change in their water main policy where lines entering facilities that are of oversize dimensions will now be paid for by the facility owner.