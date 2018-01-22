HMU changes mind on bid

HARLAN -- After reviewing in detail the bids received for new heating and AC units for the Exchange Street substation, the Harlan Municipal Utility board rescinded their approval to Camblin Plb-Htg and awarded the contract to Petsche Mechanical.

The original Camblin bid did not include the electrical work for the units, and once added, the Petsche bid was lower.

In other somewhat awkward action and discussion, the Board approved the bid of United Bank of Iowa for a $1.8-million 10-year note for fiber to the home work.

With board members Terry Arentson, who works for Midstates Bank, and board member Connie Wees, who works for Bank of the West, present, they were reminded that bids for the note were due Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Midstates Bank did not bid on the note and Bank of the West didn’t submit their bid until 3:49 p.m.

The Bank of the West bid, even though they had no knowledge of the other bids, was approximately $43,000 lower than timely bids by Shelby County State Bank and United Bank of Iowa.

After consulting with the board’s attorney, who gave no official opinion, and discussion at the meeting, the board disallowed the late bid. They then awarded the note to United Bank of Iowa, the lowest “on-time” bidder in a 3-0 vote with Wees abstaining and Mike Jones absent.