HMU customers will see drop in natural gas prices this winter
HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities customers will see a drop in the price of natural gas for the second winter in a row, HMU officials announced this week.
According to Doug Hammer, Director of Marketing and Stakeholder Relations at HMU, the price of natural gas will drop 43 cents per thousand cubic feet (MCF), or almost 10 percent, compared to last year.
