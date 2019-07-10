HMU electric underground project substantially completed

HARLAN -- The final phase of the multi-year electric overhead to underground conversion project is “substantially completed” it was announced at the Sept. 26 Harlan Municipal Utilities board meeting, and the board accepted a certificate from P&E Engineering stating as much.

There is still a normal “punch list” of items yet to be attended to such as complete removal of pole framing, removal of some poles, some concrete patching and making sure all street lights are operating, but the major work is done.