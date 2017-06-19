HMU extends CEO Weber’s contract

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees has extended CEO Ken Weber’s employment contract for another three years, ending Sept. 30, 2020.

The contract calls for a 3 percent per year increase in salary beginning with $123,600 on Oct. 1, 2017 and increasing to $127,300 on 9-1-18 and $131,200 on 9-1-19.

Increases are dependent on Weber’s annual performance review.

Weber will also receive increased vacation of one week with new total of 25 paid days per year, up from 20.