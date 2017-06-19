HMU extends CEO Weber’s contract
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees has extended CEO Ken Weber’s employment contract for another three years, ending Sept. 30, 2020.
The contract calls for a 3 percent per year increase in salary beginning with $123,600 on Oct. 1, 2017 and increasing to $127,300 on 9-1-18 and $131,200 on 9-1-19.
Increases are dependent on Weber’s annual performance review.
Weber will also receive increased vacation of one week with new total of 25 paid days per year, up from 20.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95