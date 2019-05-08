HMU extends chamber deal for two additional years

HARLAN -- Two more years at $35,000 each year is the extended contract the Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees granted the Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce and Industry for economic development and community involvement.

HMU joins the City of Harlan, the Harlan Industrial Foundation and the Shelby County Board of Supervisors as major players in funding the Chamber’s economic development efforts. These funds used to go to the separate economic development arm that was merged into the regular Chamber several years ago.