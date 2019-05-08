HMU extends chamber deal for two additional years
HARLAN -- Two more years at $35,000 each year is the extended contract the Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees granted the Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce and Industry for economic development and community involvement.
HMU joins the City of Harlan, the Harlan Industrial Foundation and the Shelby County Board of Supervisors as major players in funding the Chamber’s economic development efforts. These funds used to go to the separate economic development arm that was merged into the regular Chamber several years ago.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95