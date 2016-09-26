Home / Home

HMU gives GM Weber another year at $120,000

Mon, 09/26/2016 - 9:36am admin

    HARLAN --  Following a closed session to review Harlan Municipal Utilities General Manager Ken Weber’s yearly accomplishments, the board of trustees voted to pay him $120,000 for his employment through Oct. 1, 2017.
     This is the salary set forth for the third year of his three-year contract.  No public information was available on his job review.

