HMU gives GM Weber another year at $120,000
HARLAN -- Following a closed session to review Harlan Municipal Utilities General Manager Ken Weber’s yearly accomplishments, the board of trustees voted to pay him $120,000 for his employment through Oct. 1, 2017.
This is the salary set forth for the third year of his three-year contract. No public information was available on his job review.
