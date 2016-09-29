HMU has clean audit; revenues down
HARLAN -- The recently released 2015-2016 audit for the Harlan Municipal Utilities showed a “clean” audit with their combined net asset position up slightly, despite a slight decrease in overall sales.
The Utility’s combined net position increased by $1,402,375 or 4.06%. This came despite operating revenue showing a 5.73% decrease. It was partially offset by a decrease in expenses of 3.54%.
Gas, Water and Electric net positions increased, while the Telecommunications unit position decreased slightly. Operating revenues, however, were the reverse of that trend with Gas (-12.56%), Water (-.24%), and Electric (-7.27%) declining and Telecommunications increasing (+4.76%).
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95