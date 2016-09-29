HMU has clean audit; revenues down

HARLAN -- The recently released 2015-2016 audit for the Harlan Municipal Utilities showed a “clean” audit with their combined net asset position up slightly, despite a slight decrease in overall sales.

The Utility’s combined net position increased by $1,402,375 or 4.06%. This came despite operating revenue showing a 5.73% decrease. It was partially offset by a decrease in expenses of 3.54%.

Gas, Water and Electric net positions increased, while the Telecommunications unit position decreased slightly. Operating revenues, however, were the reverse of that trend with Gas (-12.56%), Water (-.24%), and Electric (-7.27%) declining and Telecommunications increasing (+4.76%).