HMU has clean audit; revenues down

Thu, 09/29/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- The recently released 2015-2016 audit for the Harlan Municipal Utilities showed a “clean” audit with their combined net asset position up slightly, despite a slight decrease in overall sales.
    The Utility’s combined net position increased by $1,402,375 or 4.06%.  This came despite operating revenue showing a 5.73% decrease.   It was partially offset by a decrease in expenses of 3.54%.
    Gas, Water and Electric net positions increased, while the Telecommunications unit position decreased slightly.  Operating revenues, however, were the reverse of that trend with Gas (-12.56%), Water (-.24%), and Electric (-7.27%) declining and Telecommunications increasing (+4.76%).

