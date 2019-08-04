HMU internet rates, speed going up soon

HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities internet rates and speed are going up this spring with billings effective on July 1.

Most using HMU internet will see a $5 or $8 increase, but will also see speeds going from a base of 6Mb increased to 50Mb after fiber is connected to Harlan homes and the new equipment is turned on at general headquarters.

The exception might be those who spend $10 per month to upgrade from the old base of 6Mb and upgrade to 9Mb. Those customers will actually see the increase to 50Mb and save either $5 or $2 per month with the change.

The higher speed, fast becoming the norm for internet users, will allow faster downloads as well as better and faster connectivity when multiple users are on-line at the same location.