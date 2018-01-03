HMU to move lines, shave berm on 59

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities board approved a performance agreement with the City of Harlan to move utility lines and trim the berm fronting Highway 59 on the south entrance to Harlan.

The arrangement will be to lower electric, telecommunication and gas lines as well as add a water line in that right-of-way as well as trimming the berm height.

Though there are currently no actual electric lines in place, there is a conduit for future use that will be replaced and used in conjunction with telecommunication lines.

The agreement calls for the cost not to exceed $110,000. The City of Harlan will repay HMU using TIF funds.