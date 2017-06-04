HMU provides overview of utilities’ performance to date

HARLAN -- Ken Weber, Harlan Municipal Utilities General Manager, issued an overview of three of HMU’s utility performances through Jan. 31, 2017 recently.

In the Electric Utility, he reported that revenues are 23.86 percent greater than budgeted and 13.53 percent higher than the prior year, same period. He added that expenses are operating 24.48 percent under budget, but 4.91 percent more than prior year.

That equates to a change in “net position” for the Electric Utility of a 61.57 percent greater return over the seven months of current fiscal year compared to prior year totals.

The Gas Utility saw revenues running lower than budgeted, primarily due to weather related decreases in customer usage. Revenues were 10.32 percent under budget, but 5.21 percent higher than prior year. Net position was running negative to budget projections but only by $11,746.

The Water Utility revenues are trending slightly lower by 1.68 compared to budget and 0.10 percent below prior year. Operating expenses are running slightly less than budget, but slightly higher than prior year. However, change in net position is running 10.57 percent more than budgeted and 2.01 percent more than prior year.

The management memo indicated that administration is still planning to develop plans for repurposing or demolishing old buildings.

Nothing was reported for the Telecom Utility.

