HMU releases 2017 wages paid
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities has released their list of wages paid in 2017.
The list, comprised of 37 individuals who received wages the past year, shows over half of the employees made over $50,000.
The top 10 include: Kenneth Weber, $126,878; James Gedwillo, $80,027; David Goede, $74,261; Kenneth Holloway, $73,165; Douglas Hammer, $71,472;
Stephen Gessert, $67,033; Darwin Gessert, $64,262; Dean Gessert, $63,434; Richard Bielenberg, $60,353; and Jacob Jochims, $60,143.
For the complete list, see the public notice section of the Harlan Newspapers.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95