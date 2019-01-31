Home / Home

HMU releases 2018 salaries

Thu, 01/31/2019 - 1:14pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities has released the wages paid to their 36 employees during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
    Those over $60,000 numbered 12:  Kenneth Webber, $130,343; James Gedwillo, $80,362; Kenneth Holloway, $76,347; Douglas Hammer, $73,717; Dean Gessert, $73,049; Stephen Gessert, $70,289; Darwin Gessert, $69,512;
    Donald Cote, $63,523; Richard Bielenberg, $63,024; Jacob Jochims, $62,657; Kevin Musich, $62,358 and Jennifer Chadwick-Kelly, $62,055.
    There were an additional nine employees above $50,000.
