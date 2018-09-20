HMU reports high water usage; customers asked to scale back
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities is reporting that the month of August has extremely high water usage, and customers are being asked to scale back on usage.
During August, the HMU water plant produced more than 29 million gallons of water, making it one of the highest production months in 10 years.
