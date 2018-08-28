HMU requesting voluntary water conservation
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities reports this week that the water plan is on a record-setting pace.
HMU is asking customers to implement voluntary water conservation over the next few days. Officials said there is no compromise to quality, but HMU needs customers to cut back on water consumption a little to allow the clear wells and water towers to replenish.
