HMU says gas prices lower
HARLAN -- Customers of the Harlan Municipal Utilities may see a drop in their gas bills this winter, depending on usage, due to a drop in the cost of natural gas.
Doug Hammer, Director of Marketing and Stakeholder Relations at HMU, said this week that the price of natural gas will drop 20 cents per 1,000 cubic feet (MCF), or about 4.3 percent, compared to last year.
