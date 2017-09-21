HMU strategy session held to discuss future

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees and Management team met in an open strategic planning session on Monday, September 11 where the Board was briefed on current construction projects as well as near term additional infrastructure, operations and maintenance plans.

HMU CEO Ken Weber said, “It seems like we always have so much going on in terms of projects that it’s good to get together where we can focus on, and plan, for the future. We want to ensure we are ready to provide reliable, low cost energy and water for not only the short term, but for decades to come.

