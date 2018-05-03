HMU, union tentative agreement calls for two percent wage increases

HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees and members of AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Iowa Council 61 have reached a tentative bargaining agreement.

The board and union representatives met in closed session in early February and came to a tentative three-year agreement.

Union employees will be granted a two percent salary increase per year for the next three years, on July 1, 2018, July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020.

Longevity pay is being increased 10 cents per hour per level, and a new level of 6-10 years was added. Longevity pay will be 25 cents per hour for the 6th-10th year, 45 cents per hour for years 11-15, 50 cents per hour for years 16-20, 55 cents per hour for years 21-24 and 60 cents per hour for 25 years of service or higher.

The agreement also calls for a number of language changes including the updating of positions and wage ranges.

All remaining items that were in the previous contract are being moved to the employee handbook.

