HMU water rates go up Sept. 1

HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees has approved a three-step water rate increase, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

The first step is a 3.25 percent increase in service charges for all classifications of water customers.

The second step is a 3.25 percent increase in usage rates for residential and commercial customers along with a 6 percent increase for interruptible customers.

The third step is a reduction of water usage tiers in all classifications. The tiers come into effect as water usage increases, the rates change. Residential and commercial customer tiers drop from four to two tiers. Interruptible customers will now have only one tier.

Changes will mean an average monthly increase for residential customers of $2.05 according to HMU management, and about $26.76 for an average commercial customer.

