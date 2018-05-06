Hoffmann guest artist at Art in the Park, Sunday

HARLAN -- Alexa Hoffmann is the featured artist in this weekend’s eighth-annual Art in the Park at Pioneer Park in Harlan Sunday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

More than 20 artists will be present with many attending for the first time. Art will be for sale, and there also will be music, food and entertainment including kids’ activities such as face painting, spin art, sidewalk chalk and conservation activities.

There will be a Wellness Walk at 1 p.m. (meet at the top shelter on Pine St.) and Yoga in the Park at 1:30 p.m.