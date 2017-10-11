Holiday Adoption Program begins

REGIONAL – Needy families will get some help from generous donors this holiday season as part of the annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas program in Shelby County.

The Christmas season is just around the corner and a few families already are signed up for adoption.

Since the program was first started 60 years ago by the Harlan Newspapers, more than 4,100 low-resource families in need of assistance have had a merrier holiday season. In 2016, more than 100 families were adopted.

Although administration of the Adopt-A-Family is being handled by West Central Community Action, the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

In the past, the Adopt-A-Family program has helped to spread holiday cheer to a number of families that might not have much at this time of the year.

Dena Matthews, WCCA Outreach Worker and Family Development Specialist, is helping to administer the program for the Outreach Center this year. She said this program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

