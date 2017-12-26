Holiday adoption program helps 136 families in 2017
COUNTY – The annual holiday adoption program has come to an end this week, with many families receiving help this Christmas season.
Dena Matthews, who manages the program through West Central Community Action, said as of early this week there still were quite a few families needing adoption. But with the deadline to adopt being Thursday, Dec. 14, those who haven’t been adopted will still see some holiday cheer.
