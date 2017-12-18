Home / Home

HOLIDAY CHEER!

Mon, 12/18/2017 - 12:00pm admin

Emercyn Reischl is excited to have some cotton candy during the HCS 4th grade holiday family evening Monday at the intermediate school. A variety of activities were held including cookie decorating and making cards and ornaments.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

Featured Ads

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here