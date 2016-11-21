Holiday Coloring Contest Announced

The Harlan Newspapers, Hy-Vee and Keast Auto Center have again teamed up to sponsor a coloring contest for children in Pre-K thru 2nd grades. The winning entry and artist will be featured on the cover of this year’s Holiday Greeting issue Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. Look inside today’s paper for details. Watch this Friday’s Harlan Newspaper for a coloring contest for 3rd thru 5th grade students!