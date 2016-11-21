Holiday Coloring Contest Announced
The Harlan Newspapers, Hy-Vee and Keast Auto Center have again teamed up to sponsor a coloring contest for children in Pre-K thru 2nd grades. The winning entry and artist will be featured on the cover of this year’s Holiday Greeting issue Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. Look inside today’s paper for details. Watch this Friday’s Harlan Newspaper for a coloring contest for 3rd thru 5th grade students!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95