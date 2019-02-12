Holiday Coloring Contest Announced

The Harlan Newspapers, Keast Auto Center and Hy-Vee have again teamed up to sponsor coloring contests; one for children in Pre-K thru 2nd grade, with another for kids 3rd thru 5th grades. Winning entries and artists will

be featured on the covers of this year’s Holiday Greeting issues Dec. 20 and Dec. 24. Deadline for submissions is noon Friday, Dec. 13. Look inside today’s paper for details for 3rd thru 5th grade students.

Watch this Friday’s Harlan Newspaper for the pre-K thru 2nd grade contest!