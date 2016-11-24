Holiday on Main to feature animals from Omaha zoo

AVOCA – Live cold-weather animals from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo are coming to Avoca City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 3-4 p.m. as part of the community’s Christmas kick-off celebration, Holidays on Main.

All ages are invited to attend this enthralling presentation by zoo staff as they exhibit and discuss an assortment of zoo animals. Participants will get to see these live animals up close and personal.

Immediately following the zoo presentation, Santa Claus will be at Avoca City Hall from 4-6 p.m. to listen to childrens’ Christmas wishes. A professional photographer will be on hand to capture a family photo for a fee, or bring your own camera.

The zoo program and Santa event are part of a fun weekend of events in Avoca.

