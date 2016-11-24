Holiday Season in Shelby County!

Christmas Highlights!

• Lighting Ceremony, 5-8 p.m., with Santa!, Sat., Nov. 26, downtown Harlan

• Julefest, Fri.-Sat., Nov. 25-26, Elk Horn & Kimballton, Danish Celebration!

• Magical Night of Fun!, Sat., Nov. 26, Avoca, 3-7 p.m., Holidays on Main!

• Irwin Christmas Market, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Lots of Fun!

• Live animals from Henry Doorly Zoo!, Sat., Nov. 26, Holidays on Main, Avoca

• Santa in the Cabins!, Thurs., Dec. 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Historical Museum, Harlan

COUNTY -- The fourth year of the holiday lighting ceremony in downtown Harlan will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26 with lots of Christmas cheer and holiday events to start the season in Shelby County.

The kick-off to the holiday season is a special one, with the lighting of the official Christmas tree, and the fourth year of the exciting lighting display on the courthouse square, completely choreographed to music. Additional lighting displays have been created throughout town, including in Pioneer Park as the community strives to become a Christmas City, complete with holiday lights and events during the holiday season.

Saturday’s event kicks off at 5 p.m. on the east side of the square, complete with the lighting of the official Christmas tree, the arrival of Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas carols provided by the Harlan Community School District Student Council and music, refreshments, marshmallow roasting, family movies at the Harlan Theater, and new this year – Santa’s Workshop.