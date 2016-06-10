Holocaust survivor to share story about concentration camp

ELK HORN -- On the evening of Thursday, October 6, Nazi concentration camp survivor Steen Metz will speak to an open audience at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church beginning at 7 p.m. A question-and-answer session will follow his 45-minute presentation. There is no admission charge.

Metz was a young boy living in Denmark when the Nazis conquered the country in 1940. He and his family were arrested and deported to the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia in 1943. Some 15,000 children passed through Theresienstadt. Metz is one of fewer than 1,500 who survived.