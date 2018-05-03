Holt files petitions for re-election
DES MOINES -- Iowa Rep. Steven Holt (R-Denison) filed his nomination petitions to the Secretary of State’s office to seek re-election to District 18 in the Iowa House this fall.
District 18 serves all of Shelby County and portions of Crawford and Harrison Counties. (Photo contributed)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95