Holt, Schultz call legislative session a success

REGIONAL -- Following the 2017 Iowa Legislative Session, Iowans can expect to see changes surrounding some of the country’s most controversial issues.

The session was considered unprecedented by both Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Iowa House and Senate are currently both dominated by Republican representatives. The session, which allowed Republicans to pass a number of bills which had previously been rebutted by Democratic opponents, brought joy to the larger half of the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been stressing the severity of the legislative session. Senate Minority Leader Rob Hogg called the session “far and away the worst” of his career. Many measures taken by the Republican party are being seen as terrible losses on the other side of the aisle.

True to most of their party, Shelby County’s State Representative Steve Holt and State Senator Jason Schultz are celebrating the session.