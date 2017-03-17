Holt, Schultz to provide updates at legislative coffee Saturday
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a legislative coffee on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Town and Country Credit Union in Harlan.
On hand will be Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison), who will answer questions from the audience and give updates on the current legislative session.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
