Holt, Schultz to provide updates at legislative coffee Saturday

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a legislative coffee on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Town and Country Credit Union in Harlan.

On hand will be Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison), who will answer questions from the audience and give updates on the current legislative session.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.