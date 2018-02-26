HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s Show Choir program is turning heads this year.

In only its fifth year, the high school group Breaking Cylence has garnered a third-place finish at one of its first contests, and has a rising star in the making in sophomore vocalist Camron Buck who has been named best male soloist at two of the first three events, as well as all-star performer at one of those contests.

Judges are praising the group for its talented singers and band, and director Chase Shoemaker, in his second year as head of the vocal department at HCHS, is excited to see the program continue to grow and succeed.