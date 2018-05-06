Home fiber install next up for utilities

HARLAN -- Installation of the Harlan Municipal Utility’s telecommunications fiber inside the home will begin in late summer following acceptance of a bid for the work by the HMU board.

MP Nexlevel, PC was awarded the internal install work at $195 bid per install. The company was active in the earlier Phase 1 of the project with installation of lines across town and up to the home.

Bids ranged from $195 to $285 per install.

The actual installations will be done by a two-man crew and single truck with the goal of doing 5-6 installs per day (25 per week). Installations will begin no earlier than July 17.

Customers must be home during the daytime install, as the work is done inside the house, taking the line from previous outside location into the home or service facility. HMU has said they will try and schedule one after-hours install daily and possible Saturday installs for those unable to be home during regular daytime hours.

