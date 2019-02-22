Home, Garden & Living Show March 23

HARLAN -- The 33rd Annual Home, Garden & Living Show in Harlan has been scheduled for Saturday, March 23 in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, 1104 Morningview Drive. Hosted by the Harlan Newspapers each spring, the event draws approximately 1,500 visitors. The show will run from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vendors may change from year to year, but the mission is still the same. “The show gives visitors a chance to find new ways to improve their homes, lawns, gardens and other aspects of living in Shelby County,” said event coordinator Mike Kolbe. “This free event will offer many great ideas and discounts for the products and services you may be looking for,” he added.