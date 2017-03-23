Home, Garden & Living Show Saturday

HARLAN -- The 31st Annual Home, Garden & Living Show will be hosted by the Harlan Newspapers this Saturday, March 25 in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, Harlan.

The format has changed this year, moving to a one-day event, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“The number of hours will be similar to years past, but condensed into one day, rather than two half-days,” event organizer Mike Kolbe said.

“The mission is still the same, giving visitors a chance to find new ways to improve their homes, lawns, gardens and other aspects of living in Shelby County. This free event will offer many great ideas and discounts for the products and services you may be looking for,” he added.

In addition, fantastic door prizes purchased locally will be awarded by the Harlan Newspapers. This year’s prize line-up includes:

• Stihl 36V Battery Powered Blower

• Pro Scan 32” HD TV

• 30” Round Fire Pit/Grill

• Bay 1,000 Watt Dual Fixture Tripod Work Light

• 2 Adirondack Chairs

• Garden Weasel Rotary Cultivator

• Crawford 8 ft. Tool Storage System

• Stihl Hearing & Eye Protection Package

• Outdoor Living Thermometer & Rain Gauge Stake

• Tru Tough Metal Garden Rake

• Black & Decker Hoe

• 4 LED Lanterns

• 2 10” Wall Clocks

Thirty-eight businesses and organizations will be represented at the show, including eight participating for the very first time.

“We’ve got a wide varitey of products and services represented. Many will be offering door prizes and great spring discounts,” Kolbe noted.

Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium is located at 1104 Morningview Drive in Harlan.