Home, Garden & Living Show set for March 24

HARLAN -- The 32nd Annual Home, Garden & Living Show in Harlan has been scheduled for Sat., March 24 in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, 1104 Morningview Drive. Hosted by the Harlan Newspapers each spring, the event draws approximately 1,500 visitors. The show will run 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vendors may change from year to year, but the mission is still the same. “The show gives visitors a chance to find new ways to improve their homes, lawns, gardens and other aspects of living in Shelby County,” said event coordinator Mike Kolbe.

In addition, fantastic door prizes purchased locally will be awarded by the Harlan Newspapers.

Vendor space is currently being filled, with affordable space and advertising packages beginning at $195. Any retail, service or home business interested in participating should contact Kolbe at the Harlan Newspapers, 712-755-3111 or mike@harlanonline.com.