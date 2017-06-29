HOME RUN!
PORTSMOUTH -- The Portsmouth Little League baseball team had its first home game of the season recently and it was a special night. It was the first game teammate Jaxon Rold, who is battling cancer, was able to attend. He led off each inning hitting and made it around on every hit. He also played left field a few innings. Portsmouth played Glenwood in the contest.
