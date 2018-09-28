HARLAN -- The Harlan Community is ready to celebrate homecoming this week, under the theme “Surfing Our Way to Victory.”

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the Harlan Community Cyclone football team readies to meet Glenwood in a

Friday night match-up, hoping to get

another win after starting its season 4-1

with wins over Denison-Schleswig, Carroll, Atlantic and ADM, and its lone loss to non-district Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Students, teachers, parents, business people and school boosters kicked off activities on Monday, and plan a week of spirit and excitement culminating with the 7:30 p.m. Friday night game against Glenwood.

The crowning of the 2018 Harlan Community Homecoming King and Queen will be one of the featured attractions of homecoming week.

HCHS students and supporters can head to the coronation ceremony Friday, Sept. 28 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium.

Queen candidates this year include Anna Ahrenholtz (Troy and Lyn Ahrenholtz), Morgan Goetz (Tony and Cindy Goetz), Chloe Hansen (Jim and Sheila Hansen), Greichaly Kaster (Bryan and Amy Kaster) and Andrea Ferry (Darin and Jill Ferry).

King candidates include Jon Owens (Rod and Julie Owens), Jayden Swanson (Chad and Lisa Swanson), Hunter Frum (Dave and Jackie Frum), Jack Buman (Paul and Ann Buman) and Caleb Bieker (Jim and Sharon Bieker).

Crownbearers are Brett Spangenberg (Trisha and Jared Spangenberg) and Cora Blenkinsop (Leah and Russ Blenkinsop); ushers are Lucy Metzger and Reed Boardman; escorts are Camron Buck, Dalton Gross, Justina Borgman and Bobbie Schechinger; speakers are Lauren Leuschen and Haley Schmitz; and master of ceremonies is McKenna Boardman.

Once crowned, the king and queen will preside over the homecoming football game Friday night against Glenwood.

