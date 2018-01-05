HondaJet has rough landing at Harlan Airport

HARLAN – A $5.2 million Honda jet parked at the Harlan Airport the past week has created quite the conversation piece, and it doesn’t look like it will be moving anytime soon.

The Honda HA-420 aircraft, a plane that can travel up to 38,200 feet and 438 miles per hour, had a minor landing issue Tuesday, April 17, sustaining some possible damage upon landing, which necessitated investigation by the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) as well as Honda Motor Corporation, said Harlan Airport Manager Olie Pash.

“It has drawn a lot of attention,” Pash said.

Pash said the plane was en route from Las Vegas, NV through Sun Valley, ID to Washington, D.C., with a planned stop at the Harlan airport to re-fuel. It was about 5:15 p.m. when the pilot, a physician, radioed ahead intention to land soon. Pash and a friend were in the airport building watching for the plane.