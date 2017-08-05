HONORING FALLEN DEPUTY

AVOCA -- Firefighters, law enforcement and emergency services personnel gathered along the bridge at the Avoca exit along Interstate 80 Tuesday, May 2 to pay their respects to a deputy from Pottawattamie County who was killed in the line of duty. The body of Mark Burbridge was on its way back to Council Bluffs from the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny Tuesday via a motorcade, and it was a similar scene like the one above along nearly every bridge on Interstate 80 from the Des Moines metro to Council Bluffs as the motorcade passed below.

Burbridge was shot and killed by a prisoner, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, during an escape and carjacking at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Correa-Carmenaty has just been sentenced to 45 years in jail in connection with a 2016 shooting, and was being transferred back to the jail when he shot Burbridge and fellow deputy Pat Morgan, who survived. Burbridge, 43, was a 12-year veteran of the office, and also had worked in Missouri Valley and Denison.