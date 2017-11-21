Home / Home
Anna Nelson greets World War II veteran Rex Davis as he arrives at the veterans program at HCHS. Davis served in the United States Marine Corps.Ainsley Christensen (left) and Emma Krehbiel were just two of the many Honors English 10 students who participated in the veterans program. Mrs. Lansman’s Honors English 10 class presented the program Monday. Some local veterans bring the colors in to the high school at the beginning of the program. The event included musical numbers by the high school band and concert choir as well. (Photos by Kim Wegener)

HONORING OUR VETERANS

Tue, 11/21/2017
Harlan Community Schools hosts veteran ceremonies

COUNTY -- The Harlan community paid honor to its veterans with programs held Monday, Nov. 13 in the Harlan Community Schools. 

