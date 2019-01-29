HONORING SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
HARLAN -- Students, staff and the community recognized Harlan Community School’s Special Olympics athletes during the HCHS vs. Red Oak doubleheader basketball game in Harlan last week.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95