Home / Home
Emily Holloway was among the HCS Special Olympics athletes honored during the evening. Holloway made her way through a tunnel of supports, which included some of the Red Oak cheerleaders who joined in the recognition ceremonies.Camryn Casebeer (left) and McKenna Bates share a laugh and were all smiles during the ceremonies.

HONORING SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES

Tue, 01/29/2019 - 12:21pm admin

    HARLAN -- Students, staff and the community recognized Harlan Community School’s Special Olympics athletes during the HCHS vs. Red Oak doubleheader basketball game in Harlan last week.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here