HOSA students qualify for nationals
HARLAN – Harlan Community High Schools HOSA (Future Health Professionals) students competed well at the state conference held in Des Moines last month, and have qualified for the national event to be held in Florida in June.
All students in attendance qualified for nationals, said instructor Nancy Osborn, and will head to the International Leadership conference and competition June 20-23 in Orlando at Coronado Springs Disney Resort.
